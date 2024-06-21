Ice Spice – Phat Butt

The Magazine For Emerging Women in Music

Today, GRAMMY-nominated rapper and pop culture sensation Ice Spice unleashes the pulse-pounding new single “Phat Butt” via 10K Projects/Capitol Records. Defiant, sexy, and dripping with attitude, the summer anthem features on the rapper’s hotly anticipated debut album Y2K!

“Hatin’ bitches be angry, hatin’ bitches they ain’t me,” Ice Spice spits on “Phat Butt” over RIOTUSA’s bone-rattling beats and ferocious percussion. “How the fuck I’m still chewing bitches in plain shorts and a grey tee?” From there, the multi-platinum hitmaker outlines why she is the moment. “Rap bitch on the pop chart, toasting bitches like pop tarts,” she declares. “Fat butt and a back tatt and I been bad like Mike Jack.” Both a razor-sharp missive to opps and a party-starting banger, “Phat Butt” is peak Ice Spice.

That also applies to the self-directed video that finds the rap superstar performing in front of graffiti. Ice Spice rocks a yellow bob with sharp bangs as she preens and poses in a designer fit complemented with serious bling. Clever use of filters gives the visual a gritty edge, but ultimately the 24-year-old is front and center — as she should be.

ICE SPICE: Y2K! WORLD TOUR 2024 DATES:

Thu Jul 04 – Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival^*

Fri Jul 05 – Gdynia, Poland – Open’er Festival^*

Sun Jul 07 – Vienna, Austria – Rolling Loud Europe^

Thu Jul 11 – Costinesti, Romania – Beach, Please! Festival^

Fri Jul 12 – London, UK – Wireless Festival^

Sat Jul 13 – Frauenfeld, Switzerland – Openair Frauenfeld^*

Thu Jul 18 – Dour, Belgium – Dour Festival^*

Tue Jul 30 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Thu Aug 01 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

Fri Aug 02 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Sun Aug 04 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Aug 06 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

Fri Aug 09 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Tue Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Wed Aug 14 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Sat Aug 17 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Mon Aug 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Wed Aug 21 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater *

Fri Aug 23 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

Sun Aug 25 – Dallas, TX –The Factory Deep Ellum *

Mon Aug 26 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Wed Aug 28 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Aug 31 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

*Non Live Nation Date

^Festival Date

