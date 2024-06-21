Griff – Anything

The Magazine For Emerging Women in Music

Today, global pop sensation Griff returns with her anthemic new single “Anything” via Warner Records.

The track is the latest offering from her upcoming debut album, vertigo, arriving July 19.

Vertigo

After being hand-picked to open for Taylor Swift in London at Wembley Stadium on June 22, Griff has also just been announced to support Sabrina Carpenter on select dates of her US tour in October after wrapping up her own headline US run.

Before Griff’s debut album had a name, or its titular first single, it had a feeling: vertigo. That pit-of-your-stomach, up-is-down sense that the world is spinning faster than you can keep up with, and your own place in it has never felt less secure. The album is a journey of self-discovery that Griff has shared over three volumes in real-time, weaving songs that resonate with the vertigo arc into work that moves through melancholy and heartache into healing and joy. vertigo witnesses Griff scaling new creative heights without compromising the hand-stitched, home-made magic that first marked her out as British Pop’s most modern, exciting voice.

“The album is about vertigo as an emotion and the dizziness and upside down feeling of heartache,” Griff shares. “I wanted to drop this project in parts from insular low feelings (Vol.1) to desperate euphoria (Vol.2) and with volume three, the full story.”

Griff 2024 Tour Dates:

^ Supporting Taylor Swift

* Supporting Sabrina Carpenter

Jun 22                    London, UK                                         Wembley Stadium^

Jul 24                     Liverpool, UK                                     Rough Trade

Jul 25                     Glasgow, UK                                       Assai

Aug 13                   Brisbane, AUS                    Princess Theatre

Aug 15                   Sydney, AUS                                      Enmore Theatre

Aug 17                   Melbourne, AUS                              Northcote Theatre

Aug 19                   Auckland, NZ                                      Powerstation

Sep 13                   Washington, DC                9:30 Club

Sep 16                   Philadelphia, PA                                Theatre of the Living Arts

Sep 17                   New York, NY                                     Terminal 5

Sep 20                   Boston, MA                                        House of Blues

Sep 21                   Montreal, QC                                     Le National

Sep 22                   Toronto, ON                                       Danforth Music Hall

Sep 24                   Detroit, MI                                          St Andrew’s Hall

Sep 26                   Chicago, IL                                           The Vic Theatre

Sep 27                   Minneapolis, MN                             First Avenue, Mainroom

Sep 29                   Denver, CO                                         Ogden Theatre

Sep 30                   Salt Lake City, UT                              The Depot

Oct 2                      Vancouver, BC                   The Commodore Ballroom

Oct 3                      Seattle, WA                                        Showbox SoDo

Oct 4                      Portland, OR                                       Crystal Ballroom

Oct 6                      San Francisco, CA                             Regency Ballroom

Oct 7                      Los Angeles, CA                The Wiltern

Oct 9                      San Diego, CA                    The Observatory North Park

Oct 10                   Phoenix, AZ                                        The Van Buren

Oct 16                   Nashville, TN                                      Bridgestone Arena*

Oct 17                   St. Louis, MO                                     Chaifetz Arena*

Oct 19                   Raleigh, NC                                         PNC Arena*

Oct 20                   Charlottesville, VA                           John Paul Jones Arena*

Oct 22                   Duluth, GA                                          Gas South Arena*

Oct 24                   Orlando, FL                                         Kia Center*

Oct 28                   Austin, TX                                            Moody Center*

Oct 29                   Ft. Worth, TX                                      Dickies Arena*

Nov 8                     Glasgow, UK                                       O2 Academy

Nov 9                     Birmingham, UK                               O2 Academy

Nov 10                  Bristol, UK                                           O2 Academy

Nov 12                  Manchester, UK                Academy

Nov 13                  London, UK                                         Alexandra Palace

Nov 16                  Paris, France                                      Élysée Montmartre

Nov 18                  Cologne, Germany                          Carlswerk Victoria

Nov 19                  Amsterdam, Netherlands             Paradiso

Nov 20                  Antwerp, Belgium                            De Roma

Nov 22                  Hamburg, Germany                        Docks

Nov 24                  Berlin, Germany                               Huxleys

Nov 25                  Copenhagen, Denmark Vega

Nov 27                  Munich, Germany                            Theaterfabrik

Nov 29                  Lausanne, Switzerland   Les Docks

Nov 30                  Milan, Italy                                          Magazzini Generalli

Dec 2                     Barcelona, Spain                               Razzmatazz

Dec 3                     Madrid, Spain                                    La Riviera

