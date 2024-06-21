Emeline – Grown Man Cry

Today marks the premiere of “Grown Man Cry” — the gorgeously scathing new single from rising pop phenomenon EMELINE. Released via Capitol Records, the longtime fan favorite finds EMELINE sounding off against narcissistic men and reclaiming her independence with zero regrets.

Co-produced by EMELINE and Marty MARO (a Grammy-nominated producer/songwriter/engineer who’s worked with Selena Gomez, John Legend, Bastille, and more), “Grown Man Cry” is a perfect storm of all the elements that make her music so intoxicating: the beguiling vocals, defiant attitude, razor-sharp wit, and thrillingly raw emotion. In a pure explosion of noir-pop pleasure, the darkly cinematic track unfolds in sleek beats, slinky textures, and spine-tingling stacked vocals as the 26-year-old singer/songwriter tosses off one killer line after another (from the second verse: “Got you on your knees/But you don’t need a girl/You need therapy/Penny for my thoughts/I’ll give them for free/Take a closer look at your fragile masculinity”). Arriving as EMELINE fast approaches a billion global combined streams, “Grown Man Cry” ultimately reveals an artist in full command of her singular talents.

Written by EMELINE with MARO, Sarah Solovay (Icona Pop, Bebe Rexha), and Graham Andrew Muron (Skrillex, Lauv), “Grown Man Cry” serves as the latest entry in a growing catalog of unapologetic anthems from the Rhode Island-born star. To that end, her recent releases include boldly eclectic tracks like “99 boys” (a brutally fun twist on Nena’s classic new-wave smash “99 Luftballons”) and “Iconique” (a French-pop-inspired stunner that found her working with Charli XCX collaborator Mike Wise and later scored a massive sync with Hulu’s Vanderpump Villa).

