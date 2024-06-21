Amy Annelle – Down And Out In Denver

Austin songcrafter Amy Annelle releases “Down and Out In Denver”, the latest track from The Toll coming out on August 2.”Down and Out In Denver” features banjo stylings from the album’s co-producer, Cooper McBean from The Devil Makes Three.

“Down and Out in Denver” is a plaintive, plain-spoken folk song about bottoming out and breaking down in a old railroad town, bitter cold and inhospitable. “It invokes Saint Jude, the patron saint of lost causes, and acknowledges the comrades who have passed this way before,” Annelle explains. Despite the subject’s travails, the song’s tone is one of joy and redemption as the inauspicious city disappears in the rear-view mirror.

Amy became globally recognized when her rendition of “Buckskin Stallion Blues” was featured on the soundtrack of Golden Globe-winning, Oscar-nominated film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (the movie didn’t win picture of the year that year, but Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell both won Oscars for their performances!). Now, after a long battle with chronic illness, Amy will mark her triumphant return with her gorgeous new LP, The Toll.

