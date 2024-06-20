Suki Waterhouse – Memoir of a Sparklemuffin

Today, musician Suki Waterhouse is announcing the release of Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, her new 18-track double album, out worldwide on Friday, September 13th, 2024, from Sub Pop.

Suki is also sharing “Supersad,” the lead single which bursts out of the gate, kickstarted by fast-paced drum fills and garage-y guitars. “I tried to write a nineties song you could hear playing at the mall in Clueless or as an opening track for Legally Blonde,” she smiles. The single was produced by Brad Cook and the album’s Executive Producer Eli Hirsch, and written by Suki with Chelsea Balan, John Mark Nelson, and Lilian Caputo.

Also out today is the “Supersad” official video, in which Suki plays a bed-rot protagonist and her game show fairy godmother. The sparkling new visual is from filmmaker and longtime creative collaborator Émilie Richard-Froozan.

Suki’s The Sparklemuffin Tour, her previously announced 25-city North American headlining jaunt in support of the album, now begins at Salt Lake City’s Love Letters Festival on Friday, September 27th, and will make stops in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Boston, Toronto, Montreal, and more.

SUMMER/FALL 2024

Sat. Jul. 12 – Seattle, WA – Day In Day Out Festival

Sun. Aug. 18 – London, UK – All Points East Festival

Sat. Sep. 21 – Portland, OR – MODA Center +

“THE SPARKLEMUFFIN TOUR” FALL 2024

Fri. Sep. 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Love Letters Festival

Sat. Sep. 28 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom *

Thu. Oct. 17 – Houston, TX – House of Blues ^

Fri. Oct. 18 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^

Sat. Oct. 19 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

Mon. Oct. 21 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren ^

Tue. Oct. 22 – San Diego, CA – The Sound ^

Wed. Oct. 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre ^

Fri. Oct. 25 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

Mon. Oct. 28 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom ^

Tue. Oct. 30 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater ^

Mon. Dec. 02 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman ^

Tue. Dec. 03 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory ^

Wed. Dec. 04 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^

Fri. Dec. 06 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora ^

Sat. Dec. 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount ^ [Sold Out]

Sun. Dec. 08 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount ^

Tue. Dec. 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall ^

Wed. Dec. 11 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ^

Fri. Dec. 13 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner ^

Sat. Dec. 14 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS ^

Sun. Dec. 15 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY ^

Tue. Dec. 17 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre ^

Wed. Dec. 18 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed ^

Thu. Dec. 19 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium ^

Sat. Dec. 21 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern ^

^ w/ Bully

* w/ Debbii Dawson

+ w/ Mitski

