Sub*t – Spring Skin

Brooklyn-based alt-rock band Sub*T is excited to release new EP Spring Skin out today, June 20 on If This Then Records.

To celebrate the release, the band is also sharing their new single “Shed” and its accompanying video from Spring Skin.

Commenting on the track, the band says, “This is anthemic sh*t for us and was always going to be a standout track. This feels like classic, tried and true Sub*T. Fun, bubbly, fast, loud. You’re disappointed by a situation but you can scream gleefully about it because THANK GOD THAT’S OVER. We always knew this song would be highlighted because of the burst of energy it gives, especially for us when we play it live. It came into existence so easily too, it immediately had a life of its own.”

Sub*T Tour Dates:

06.21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Trans Pecos

06.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ moma2

06.27 – Washington, DC @ Quarry House Tavern

