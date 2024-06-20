Sabrina Carpenter – The Short n’ Sweet Tour

Today, singer/songwriter Sabrina Carpenter announces her upcoming North American headlining Arena tour, The Short n’ Sweet Tour, which kicks off September 23rd in Columbus. The 29 date tour will hit cities across the US and Canada including New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, Austin and more. Amaarae, Griff and Declan McKenna will be supporting Sabrina on this tour. Sabrina has partnered with PLUS1 on this tour to launch the Sabrina Carpenter Fund, which will support the well-being of people and animals, including national and local organizations working on the issues of mental health, animal welfare, and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Presales for the tour will begin on Monday, June 24th, with the Cash App Presale at 10 AM local followed by Team Sabrina Presale on Tuesday, June 25th at 10 AM local time. General onsale for the public begins on Friday, June 28th at 10 AM local time. Sabrina also teamed up with Spotify to create a first-ever Top Listener Fan Pit at each show; in addition, they are launching the official Sabrina on Tour playlist, curated by Sabrina herself, full of catalog hits and her inspirations.

The tour is in support of Sabrina’s recently announced album, Short n’ Sweet, out August 23.

Earlier this month, Sabrina released her second single from the forthcoming album, “Please Please Please. “Sabrina enlisted GRAMMY-Award-winning Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen as collaborators for the single.

Short n’ Sweet Tour Dates

08.10.24 San Francisco, CA Outside Lands Festival

09.23.24 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

09.25.24 Toronto, Ontario Scotiabank Arena

09.26.24 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

09.29.24 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

10.2.24 Hartford, CT XL Center

10.3.24 Boston, MA TD Garden

10.5.24 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

10.8.24 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

10.11.24 Montreal, QC Centre Ball

10.13.24 Chicago, IL United Center

10.14.24 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

10.16.24 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

10.17.24 Saint Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena

10.19.24 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

10.20.24 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

10.22.24 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

10.24.24 Orlando, FL Kia Center

10.25.24 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

10.28.24 Austin, TX Moody Center

10.30.24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

11.1.24 Denver, CO Ball Arena

11.2.24 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

11.4.24 Vancouver, BC Pacific Coliseum

11.6.24 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

11.7.24 Portland, OR Moda Center

11.9.24 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

11.10.24 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

11.13.24 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

11.15.24 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

