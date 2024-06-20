Sabrina Carpenter – The Short n’ Sweet Tour
Today, singer/songwriter Sabrina Carpenter announces her upcoming North American headlining Arena tour, The Short n’ Sweet Tour, which kicks off September 23rd in Columbus. The 29 date tour will hit cities across the US and Canada including New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, Austin and more. Amaarae, Griff and Declan McKenna will be supporting Sabrina on this tour. Sabrina has partnered with PLUS1 on this tour to launch the Sabrina Carpenter Fund, which will support the well-being of people and animals, including national and local organizations working on the issues of mental health, animal welfare, and support for the LGBTQ+ community.
Presales for the tour will begin on Monday, June 24th, with the Cash App Presale at 10 AM local followed by Team Sabrina Presale on Tuesday, June 25th at 10 AM local time. General onsale for the public begins on Friday, June 28th at 10 AM local time. Sabrina also teamed up with Spotify to create a first-ever Top Listener Fan Pit at each show; in addition, they are launching the official Sabrina on Tour playlist, curated by Sabrina herself, full of catalog hits and her inspirations.
The tour is in support of Sabrina’s recently announced album, Short n’ Sweet, out August 23.
Earlier this month, Sabrina released her second single from the forthcoming album, “Please Please Please. “Sabrina enlisted GRAMMY-Award-winning Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen as collaborators for the single.
Short n’ Sweet Tour Dates
08.10.24 San Francisco, CA Outside Lands Festival
09.23.24 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
09.25.24 Toronto, Ontario Scotiabank Arena
09.26.24 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
09.29.24 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
10.2.24 Hartford, CT XL Center
10.3.24 Boston, MA TD Garden
10.5.24 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
10.8.24 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
10.11.24 Montreal, QC Centre Ball
10.13.24 Chicago, IL United Center
10.14.24 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
10.16.24 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
10.17.24 Saint Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena
10.19.24 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
10.20.24 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
10.22.24 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
10.24.24 Orlando, FL Kia Center
10.25.24 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
10.28.24 Austin, TX Moody Center
10.30.24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
11.1.24 Denver, CO Ball Arena
11.2.24 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
11.4.24 Vancouver, BC Pacific Coliseum
11.6.24 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
11.7.24 Portland, OR Moda Center
11.9.24 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
11.10.24 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena
11.13.24 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
11.15.24 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
#sabrinacarpenter