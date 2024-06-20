Defences – The Almost

Future alternative metal greats DEFENCES have released their new single/video “The Almost.”

“With ‘The Almost‘ we wanted to dive into the dangers of comparing yourself and your achievements to the people around you,“ comments the band. “It is all too easy to see the often manipulated, idyllic versions of people’s lives on social media and come to the conclusion that you’re missing out, that you’re not living life to the fullest. To be stuck in a place where you feel like your life has not begun is a horrible and unnecessary feeling, and we wanted to put a name to it. That’s where ‘The Almost‘ comes in.

“Our version of this place, ‘The Almost‘, is a sort of limbo. It serves as an allegory for these comparisons, trapping us and getting in the way of self-fulfilment and happiness. The results of this process are seen in this darker, more corrupted reflection of Cherry that has taken over in the visuals, serving as a personification of the dangers of being trapped in vicious cycles like this one.“

DEFENCES has completed numerous U.K. tours with multiple sell-out headline shows, not to mention numerous festival appearances including Download, Takedown,

Turbulence and Burn It Down. These shows and releases, combined with the online community being cultivated on their #TheHeart fan page, ensure that the band remains connected with their constantly growing fanbase as they move into their upcoming release.

#defencesuk