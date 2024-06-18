The Magazine For Emerging Women in Music

The Japanese House – :) aka Smiley Face

Alex Teitz
The Japanese House by Carissa Gallo

International alt-pop darling The Japanese House (the acclaimed project of Amber Bain) has released her new single “:)” aka Smiley Face.

Produced alongside close collaborators George Daniel (The 1975) and Chloe Kraemer (Rina Sawayama, FKA twigs, Rex Orange County), the country-tinged, unabashed ode to happiness finds Amber letting her anxieties take a backseat and arrives in the midst of her North American Summer Headline Tour as well as a string of dates supporting Maggie Rogers on her Don’t Forget Me Tour.

“‘Smiley Face’ is a song I wrote when I was very excited about talking to someone off a dating app,” said The Japanese House. “She lived in Detroit, and I was fantasising about flying to meet her. I was in a session at the time for someone else’s stuff, but I couldn’t help this song spilling out of me, I was in some sort of frenzy. Turns out I did buy the plane tickets, now we’re engaged.”

“:)” marks the artist’s first single since the release of her critically acclaimed 2023 album, In the End It Always Does, a collection of songs that found The Japanese House embracing her pop-side like never before. In addition to her summer tour dates, The Japanese House is also playing major festivals including Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Osheaga, Hinterland, All Things Go and more – the follow up to her recent standout performances at Coachella and Bonnaroo.

THE JAPANESE HOUSE HEADLINE DATES 

June 21 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham # 

July 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall 

July 27 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 

July 28 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre 

July 29 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall 

July 31 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

August 6 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

August 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union + 

August 11 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square + 

August 12 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater + 

August 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre Co-Headline with Del Water Gap + 

September 24 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena $

+ Skullcrusher 

# Miya Folick 

* Abby Holliday

$ with Vance Joy

REMAINING DATES SUPPORTING MAGGIE ROGERS 

June 19 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park 

June 20 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium 

June 22 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park 

FESTIVAL DATES   

August 1 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

August 2 –Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival 

August 4 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival 

August 9 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands 

August 23 – 25 – Leeds, UK and Reading, Berkshire @ Reading and Leeds Festival 

September 28, 2024 – Washington, DC @ All Things Go Festival 

