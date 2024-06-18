Lesibu Grand – Triggered

Lesibu Grand (pronounced Le-SEE-boo), has announced their hotly anticipated debut album Triggered due out August 16 via Kill Rock Stars.

Using modern sounds of celestial pop, punk, and surf rock, each song of the new collection is a poignant reflection of the myriad challenges and triumphs that shape our lives. New wave punk lead single “Anarchy,” arriving alongside a vibrant Jetsons-themed official video, serves as a going-against-the-grain anthem strapped with socio-political commentary on workers’ rights rebellion.

With Triggered, Lesibu Grand offers a melodic remedy for the soul, delving into the raw emotions and visceral reactions that define the human experience. Over the course of three years, the Atlanta-based band, comprised of vocalist Tyler-Simone Molton, bassist John Renaud, guitarist Brian Turner, drummer Lee Wiggins, and keyboardist Warren Ullom, meticulously sculpted an album that encapsulates the essence of our tumultuous society, weaving together threads of personal introspection and societal commentary.

