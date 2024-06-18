Jessica Boudreaux – Main Character

Today former Summer Cannibals leader, Jessica Boudreaux, shares new single “Main Character” ahead of the release of her first solo album.

The Faster I Run arrives on July 19 via Pet Club.

Of the track, Boudreaux states, I see “Main Character” as one of the more light-hearted and tongue in cheek songs on the record. Approaching the song initially, I thought I was writing about someone else but as the song progressed I realized I was writing about a version of myself I hadn’t had the self awareness to see until recently. The lyrics explore the idea of moving through life as “the star” of my own story, seeing all relationships and experiences as purely a way to further my own narrative. I don’t live my life like this anymore and I think it was really therapeutic to poke fun at this concept of “main character energy” I was seeing a lot on social media at the time and how it related to me, especially as an artist.

Boudreaux wrote, performed, produced and recorded The Faster I Run at her own Pet Club Studio. Ricardo Lagamasino (Lucy Dacus, Mal Blum) contributed drums from afar. The album was mixed by Joe Reinhart (Hop Along, Algernon Cadwallader) at Headroom Recording Studios and mastered by Adam Gonsalves at Telegraph Mastering.

