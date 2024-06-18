Hiatus Kaiyote – Cinnamon Temple

Hiatus Kaiyote shares “Cinnamon Temple” as the final single from their forthcoming album Love Heart Cheat Code, set for release on June 28th via Brainfeeder Records / Ninja Tune.

“Cinnamon Temple” has become a fan favorite as a result of the band playing the song at their shows dating back to 2015, and today, it finally sees an official release.

This latest offering follows the band’s previous singles “Everything’s Beautiful,” “Make Friends,” “Telescope” and album title track “Love Heart Cheat Code.” The single arrives three days before Hiatus Kaiyote launches their full North American tour that sees the band hitting New York, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago and Oakland, among others. Full tour routing can be found below.

Nai Palm shares about the song title, “It’s called ‘Cinnamon Temple’ because in Mali they have these mud brick mosques that look like they have cinnamon stuck in them. And because it was inspired by a Malian rhythm, there’s that element to it.” Speaking on the track’s unmistakable verve, keyboardist Simon Mavin adds about the sonic world the song lives in, “That kind of energy was coming out of Hiatus pre-covid, where we were getting into heavier riffs—not ‘metal,’ but just heavier.”

Upcoming Live Dates

6/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Egyptian Room

6/23 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

6/25 – Toronto, ON @ Toronto Jazz Festival

6/27 – Montreal, QC @ Festival International de Montréal – TD Stage

6/28 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

6/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

7/1 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

7/2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

7/6 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

7/7 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

7/9 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed Indoors

7/10 – St. Louis, MO @ The Big Top

7/12 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

7/13 – Des Moines, IA @ 80/35 Festival

7/16 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

7/17 – Carnation, WA @ Remlinger Farms (w/Digable Planets + The Free Nationals)

7/18 – Portland, OR @ Grand Lodge (w/The Free Nationals + Digable Planets)

7/20 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

