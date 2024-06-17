Why Bonnie – Wish On The Bone

Why Bonnie — the New York-based project of Blair Howerton — announces their new album and Fire Talk debut, Wish on the Bone, out August 30th, and presents lead single “Fake Out.”

Why Bonnie’s first full-length, 90 in November, captured who Howerton felt like she was at the time: a twenty-something living in New York, yearning for the Texas of her adolescence through rose-colored glasses. On Wish on the Bone, Why Bonnie is untethered from the particulars of landscape or genre, and instead fixates on what it might look like to lead an authentic life. “I’ve changed since that album, and I trust that I’ll probably continue to change,” Howerton says. “Maybe I won’t be the same person entirely two years from now.”

As first presented in last month’s “Dotted Line,” Howerton had no interest in adhering to genre standards throughout Wish on the Bone. Howerton and bandmates Chance Williams, and Josh Malett fleshed out these songs with help from Jonathan Schenke, who co-produced the album alongside Howerton. “We were trying on musical hats,” says Howerton. “There’s still some country on this record, but I wasn’t thinking about sticking to one thing. Personal experience of learning to be bolder and more assertive and trusting myself has carried over into my music.”

The loudest song on Why Bonnie’s bold new sophomore LP, today’s “Fake Out” is about “trying to be authentic in a world that makes it impossible to be so,” and was the first song Howerton showed Williams and Malett when she brought them together to work on the album, setting the tone for what was to come. Howerton wails against a building wall of sound that overtakes her by the song’s end: “It’s not my face/ I imitate / It’s not my face/ I imitate.”

Why Bonnie Tour Dates

Fri. July 26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool *

Thu. Aug. 29 – Brooklyn NY @ Union Pool ^

* w/ poolblood

^ w/ Sex Week

#whybonnie