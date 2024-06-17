Upsahl – Melt Me Down Tour

Today, Pop-rulebreaker UPSAHL announces her 2024 “Melt me down” international headline tour with a run of shows that span across Europe, the U.K, and North America. Artist pre-sale will begin in the UPSAHL app on Tuesday, June 18th followed by a Spotify pre-sale on Wednesday, June 19th. Tickets will go on-sale this coming Friday, June 21st.

The “Melt me down” tour will see UPSAHL playing her largest venues to date, performing for her legion of fans across the globe. The 40+ city trek will kick-off in San Diego and make stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix (her hometown), Austin, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York City, Dublin, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, and more before concluding in Paris. She recently wrapped her supporting act for Madison Beer’s “The Spinnin’ Tour” and will be performing across Europe with a run of headlining shows and festival sets this August including FM4 Frequency 2024 in Austria and Feelings 2024 in Norway.

Last Tuesday, UPSAHL announced her brand new single “Summer so hot” coming later this week on Friday, June 21st. With additional new music on the way, UPSAHL has plenty in store for her fans as she hits the road this fall.

UPSAHL 2024 UPCOMING HEADLINE TOUR DATES

^Festival

August 9, 2024 – Skanderborg, Denmark – Smukfest 2024^

August 11, 2024 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli

August 12, 2024 – Leipzig, Germany – Werk 2

August 14, 2024 – Munich, Germany – Storm

August 16, 2024 – Sankt Pölten, Austria – FM4 Frequency 2024^

August 17, 2024 – Warszawa, Poland – Klub Hydrozagadka

August 21, 2024 – Helsinki, Finland – On The Rocks

August 24, 2024 – Bergen, Norway – Feelings 2024^

September 10, 2024 – San Diego, CA – Soma Sidestage

September 11, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

September 13, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge

September 16, 2024 – Fort Worth, TX, – Tulips

September 17, 2024 – Austin, TX – Parish

September 18, 2024 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs

September 20, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

September 21, 2024 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

September 22, 2024 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall

September 24, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia

September 25, 2024 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre

September 27, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

September 28, 2024 – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room

September 30, 2024 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

October 1, 2024 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

October 3, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Chop Shop

October 5, 2024 – Denver, CO – Meow Wolf Denver – Perplexiplex at Convergence Station

October 6, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

October 8, 2024 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

October 9, 2024 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

October 11, 2024 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

November 7, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland – Academy 2

November 8, 2024 – Glasgow, UK – G2

November 10, 2024 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy 3

November 11, 2024 – Birmingham, UK – Mama Roux’s

November 12, 2024 – Nottingham, UK – The Bodega

November 14, 2024 – Bristol, UK – Exchange

November 15, 2024 – London, UK – Lafayette

November 17, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium – Kavka

November 18, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg OZ

November 19, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany – KENT Club

November 21, 2024 – Berlin, Germany – Hole44

November 22, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic – Futurum Music Bar

November 24, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany – Zoom

November 25, 2024 – Cologne, Germany – Luxor

November 26, 2024 – Paris, France – Badaboum

#upsahl