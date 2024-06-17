Upsahl – Melt Me Down Tour
Today, Pop-rulebreaker UPSAHL announces her 2024 “Melt me down” international headline tour with a run of shows that span across Europe, the U.K, and North America. Artist pre-sale will begin in the UPSAHL app on Tuesday, June 18th followed by a Spotify pre-sale on Wednesday, June 19th. Tickets will go on-sale this coming Friday, June 21st.
The “Melt me down” tour will see UPSAHL playing her largest venues to date, performing for her legion of fans across the globe. The 40+ city trek will kick-off in San Diego and make stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix (her hometown), Austin, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York City, Dublin, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, and more before concluding in Paris. She recently wrapped her supporting act for Madison Beer’s “The Spinnin’ Tour” and will be performing across Europe with a run of headlining shows and festival sets this August including FM4 Frequency 2024 in Austria and Feelings 2024 in Norway.
Last Tuesday, UPSAHL announced her brand new single “Summer so hot” coming later this week on Friday, June 21st. With additional new music on the way, UPSAHL has plenty in store for her fans as she hits the road this fall.
UPSAHL 2024 UPCOMING HEADLINE TOUR DATES
^Festival
August 9, 2024 – Skanderborg, Denmark – Smukfest 2024^
August 11, 2024 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli
August 12, 2024 – Leipzig, Germany – Werk 2
August 14, 2024 – Munich, Germany – Storm
August 16, 2024 – Sankt Pölten, Austria – FM4 Frequency 2024^
August 17, 2024 – Warszawa, Poland – Klub Hydrozagadka
August 21, 2024 – Helsinki, Finland – On The Rocks
August 24, 2024 – Bergen, Norway – Feelings 2024^
September 10, 2024 – San Diego, CA – Soma Sidestage
September 11, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre
September 13, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge
September 16, 2024 – Fort Worth, TX, – Tulips
September 17, 2024 – Austin, TX – Parish
September 18, 2024 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs
September 20, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
September 21, 2024 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall
September 22, 2024 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall
September 24, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia
September 25, 2024 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre
September 27, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
September 28, 2024 – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room
September 30, 2024 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
October 1, 2024 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
October 3, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Chop Shop
October 5, 2024 – Denver, CO – Meow Wolf Denver – Perplexiplex at Convergence Station
October 6, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
October 8, 2024 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
October 9, 2024 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
October 11, 2024 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
November 7, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland – Academy 2
November 8, 2024 – Glasgow, UK – G2
November 10, 2024 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy 3
November 11, 2024 – Birmingham, UK – Mama Roux’s
November 12, 2024 – Nottingham, UK – The Bodega
November 14, 2024 – Bristol, UK – Exchange
November 15, 2024 – London, UK – Lafayette
November 17, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium – Kavka
November 18, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg OZ
November 19, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany – KENT Club
November 21, 2024 – Berlin, Germany – Hole44
November 22, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic – Futurum Music Bar
November 24, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany – Zoom
November 25, 2024 – Cologne, Germany – Luxor
November 26, 2024 – Paris, France – Badaboum
