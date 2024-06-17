Lunar Vacation – Everything Matters, Everything’s Fire

Decatur, GA-based band Lunar Vacation announce their fearless sophomore album today. Everything Matters, Everything’s Fire – produced by Drew Vandenberg (Faye Webster, Toro y Moi, Of Montreal) and out September 13th on Keeled Scales – is the product of a band who grew up together as childhood friends but have since become something deeper and more profound.

Now living under the same roof and having overcome life-threatening challenges together, Lunar Vacation have grown as best friends, homemakers, and a band, having learned to trust their instincts, as well as each other. “Our last album was super produced, manicured,” guitarist and vocalist Maggie Geeslin (she/her) says. “This one’s organic. We embraced mistakes; it made the work even better.” In other words: everything matters, everything’s fire.

Lunar Vacation also share the album’s lead single “Set The Stage” today alongside its music video directed by actor and musician Finn Wolfhard.

“This was the first love song I wrote about someone and then sent it to them. That is the first and last time I will ever do that. Love can make you do really strange things,” says vocalist and guitarist Gep Repasky (she/they). “It took some convincing on my end to fully realize this song, but that’s the best part about making music with my bandmates; they are the voice of reason and I trust them. So once the walls were down, we went in blazing, and changed the vibe of the sad, acoustic demo to the monster that it is now.”

Lunar Vacation Tour Dates

July 24 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre*

July 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*

July 30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club*

July 31 – Boston, MA @ Royale*

August 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel*

Sep 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Criminal Records (In-store performance)

Oct 30 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

Oct 31 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Nov 2 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast

Nov 4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Nov 8 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO~

Nov 11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre~

Nov 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium~

Nov 15 – San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park~

Nov 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas~

Nov 17 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre~

Nov 19 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom~

Nov 20 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center~

Nov 22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern (The Stuffing)~

*with VACATIONS

~with Manchester Orchestra & Thrice

