Lily Williams – Every Storm

Rising singer-songwriter Lily Williams returns with the starkly candid new single, “Every Storm,” available everywhere now via Overall Recordings/Atlantic Records.

“There’s nothing better than watching your friend heal from heartbreak,” shared Williams. “Last year my best friend went through the worst breakup of her life. We would talk almost every day during those months and she felt like things were never going to get better. Now, a year later, she is truly happy and healed and I’m so proud of her. I wrote this song for her, and for anyone who needs a friend to remind them that things are going to get better.”

Last year saw Williams share her label debut EP, How The Story Ends, highlighted by the aching “Kinda Like The Heartbreak.” The EP sees the British-born, Southern California-based artist taking inspiration from influences spanning classic Disney scores, Chet Baker, and The Beach Boys to Sara Bareilles, Laufey, and John Mayer.

