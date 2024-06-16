LadyLand 2024 – New York City – June 28 & 29, 2024

LadyLand is the premiere queer-centric festival created by NYC nightlife icon Ladyfag. Previous iterations of the festival featured performances from Honey Dijon, Christina Aguilera, Rina Sawayama, 070 Shake, SOPHIE, and Shygirl among many others.

Returning to their spot at Under the K Bridge, LadyLand 2024 happens June 28th AND 29th, this time as a two-day festival produced by Ladyfag and The Bowery Presents.

Night 1 now features Tinashe as a headliner as well as Rahim Claude Redcar fka Christine and The Queens in a special, never-before-seen DJ Set, plus Italian superstar Mahmood, alongside support from Baby Tate, Slayyyter, Horsegiirl and many more. For Night 2, Julia Fox, A. G. Cook and River Moon will join headliners Arca and Tokischa.

Expanded dates means a bigger LadyLand, which includes more stages than ever before. With two days’ worth of acts, LadyLand 2024 taps into the cultural zeitgeist unlike any other festival. Where else will you find TikTok sensations (Aliyah’s Interlude) lined up against Real Housewives (Countess Luann) and members of The Knife (Olof Dreijer)? There’s a little bit for everyone, for the hip-hop heads (Baby Tate, Cakes Da Killa), electronic fiends (Doss, Horsegiirl, Derrick Carter), Latin music lovers (MJ Nebrada, Tokischa, DJ Guapis [in her live US debut]), and pop fans (Slayyyter, Blue Hawaii, Tama Gucci). And of course, the festival offers a taste of its host city with local acts like Amber Valentine, Papi Juice, and Concrete Husband.

