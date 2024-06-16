India Ramey – Baptized by The Blaze

Southern gothic country artist India Ramey announces her new LP, Baptized By The Blaze, with the release of the album’s title track, and its accompanying spaghetti western/Robert Rodriguez-meets-Quentin Tarantino-esque video.

India has been through the wringer in her life – she came from an abusive household (like literally hiding from her father behind furniture to save herself as a child), and for years, had to take the dangerous drug Klonopin to manage a debilitating panic disorder that stemmed from that childhood abuse. During the pandemic, she had to wean herself off the drug, which can be a harrowing experience, so she went to rehab to be surrounded by medical staff in case there were any repercussions. What followed was an excruciatingly painful major reckoning, and a life-giving healing journey that resulted in Baptized By The Blaze.

The title track and video symbolizes the triumphant rebirth of a phoenix – it’s a perfect introduction to this powerful record. Over a backdrop of trainbeats and haunting guitar she sings, “Sometimes you have to build your own funeral pyre, set yourself ablaze, and comeback as your higher self—as the person you were always meant to be.” Produced by Luke Wooten (The SteelDrivers, Jim Lauderdale, Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley), Baptized By The Blaze presents the sharpest version yet of India’s unique sound. It’s a cinematic mix of spaghetti western landscapes, Americana-noire arrangements, and classic country influences, all glued together by a frontwoman who’s never sounded prouder of her honky-tonk roots. Joining her are a murderer’s row of all-star instrumentalists — including Tommy Hardin, Alyson Prestwood, Scotty Sanders and James Mitchell, all of whom recorded their parts in a single day — who lace the songs with Telecaster chicken-pickin’, woozy pedal steel, and Appalachian attitude. Potent and punchy, Baptized By The Blaze is every bit as fiery as its title suggests.

#indiarameymusic