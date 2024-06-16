The Magazine For Emerging Women in Music

Aisha Badru – A Little Mad

Alex Teitz
Aisha Badru by Jeff Trapani

Singer/songwriter Aisha Badru shares her soaring and plaintive new single “A Little Mad,” a reflection on the hamster wheel of modern life that challenges listeners to slow down, disconnect, and find comfort in stillness.

Aisha shares, “This song reflects my observations of modern times. We’re born into a system we’re conditioned to accept, even if it fuels our struggles. In many ways, we’re trapped by our own compliance. But this song isn’t about giving up. As an artist, my key message is: we can break free from these norms that deprive us of wellbeing. We can change our lives, and by extension, the world around us.”

