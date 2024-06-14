Victoria Canal – June Baby
Spanish-American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Victoria Canal released her new single “June Baby” today via Parlophone Records. The fun and flirty summer tune is co-written by the 1975’s bassist Ross MacDonald and co-produced by drummer George Daniel. Canal met the 1975 backstage during her Jools Holland debut performance last year and quickly developed what Daniel calls a “really rare” connection.
“Victoria is a legitimate star,” says MacDonald. “To be in the studio with her and watch musical ideas and lyrics pour out of her so naturally was a joy and a pleasure.”
“As soon as Ross played me this song I was blown away and had to get on it, it felt like a breath of fresh air (a very talented breath),” says Daniel of the “June Baby” collaboration.
“June Baby” is about the thrill of an adolescent summer romance and marks the “first chapter of a new era,” says Canal, “which will go places I’ve never gone before musically, so I’m just ready to get it out there and have some fun.” The “June Baby” music video, directed by Henry Croston and filmed throughout Barcelona, Spain, is out now.
Also today, Canal announced a worldwide headline tour, spanning the UK, Europe and North America. The “Just What I Needed” tour kicks off September 16 in Milwaukee, WI, for a three week run, before heading overseas for performances in Barcelona, Lisbon, Amsterdam, Brussels, Berlin, Paris, London and more.
Victoria Canal 2024 Live Dates
August 17 – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands – Lowlands Festival
September 7 – Munich, Germany – Superbloom Festival
September 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium
September 17 – Evanston, IL, Space
September 19 – Columbus, OH – The Basement
September 21 – Richmond, VA – Iron Blossom Festival
September 23 – Asheville, NV – The Grey Eagle
September 24 – Atlanta, GA – Vinyl
September 25 – Nashville, TN – 3rd and Lindsley
September 27 – Lake Orion, MI – 20 Front Street
September 29 – Cincinnati, OH – Ludlow Garage
September 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE *
October 2 – Madison, WI – Sylvee *
October 3 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre *
October 4 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom *
October 9 – Barcelona, Spain – La Nau
October 10 – Madrid, Spain – Conde Duque
October 12 – Lisbon, Portugal – Musicbox Lisboa
October 13 – Porto, Portugal – Porto Mouco
October 19 – Manchester, UK – The Deaf Institute
October 21 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute 3
October 24 – London, UK – EartH Theatre
October 26 – Bristol, UK – Strange Brew
October 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Tolhuistuin
October 31 – Brussels, Belgium – AB Club
November 2 – Cologne, Germany – Yuca
November 3 – Berlin, Germany – Frannz Club
November 5 – Hamburg, Germany – Nochtspeicher
November 9 – La Roche sur Yon, France – Le Quai M
November 10 – Bordeaux, France – Le Rocher De Palmer
November 12 – Paris, France – La Boule Noire
November 13 – Lille, France – La Bulle Café
November 14 – Rouen, France – Le 106
* Supporting Sammy Rae & Friend
#victoriacanal