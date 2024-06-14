Victoria Canal – June Baby

Spanish-American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Victoria Canal released her new single “June Baby” today via Parlophone Records. The fun and flirty summer tune is co-written by the 1975’s bassist Ross MacDonald and co-produced by drummer George Daniel. Canal met the 1975 backstage during her Jools Holland debut performance last year and quickly developed what Daniel calls a “really rare” connection.

“Victoria is a legitimate star,” says MacDonald. “To be in the studio with her and watch musical ideas and lyrics pour out of her so naturally was a joy and a pleasure.”

“As soon as Ross played me this song I was blown away and had to get on it, it felt like a breath of fresh air (a very talented breath),” says Daniel of the “June Baby” collaboration.

“June Baby” is about the thrill of an adolescent summer romance and marks the “first chapter of a new era,” says Canal, “which will go places I’ve never gone before musically, so I’m just ready to get it out there and have some fun.” The “June Baby” music video, directed by Henry Croston and filmed throughout Barcelona, Spain, is out now.

Also today, Canal announced a worldwide headline tour, spanning the UK, Europe and North America. The “Just What I Needed” tour kicks off September 16 in Milwaukee, WI, for a three week run, before heading overseas for performances in Barcelona, Lisbon, Amsterdam, Brussels, Berlin, Paris, London and more.

Victoria Canal 2024 Live Dates

August 17 – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands – Lowlands Festival

September 7 – Munich, Germany – Superbloom Festival

September 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium

September 17 – Evanston, IL, Space

September 19 – Columbus, OH – The Basement

September 21 – Richmond, VA – Iron Blossom Festival

September 23 – Asheville, NV – The Grey Eagle

September 24 – Atlanta, GA – Vinyl

September 25 – Nashville, TN – 3rd and Lindsley

September 27 – Lake Orion, MI – 20 Front Street

September 29 – Cincinnati, OH – Ludlow Garage

September 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE *

October 2 – Madison, WI – Sylvee *

October 3 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre *

October 4 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom *

October 9 – Barcelona, Spain – La Nau

October 10 – Madrid, Spain – Conde Duque

October 12 – Lisbon, Portugal – Musicbox Lisboa

October 13 – Porto, Portugal – Porto Mouco

October 19 – Manchester, UK – The Deaf Institute

October 21 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute 3

October 24 – London, UK – EartH Theatre

October 26 – Bristol, UK – Strange Brew

October 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Tolhuistuin

October 31 – Brussels, Belgium – AB Club

November 2 – Cologne, Germany – Yuca

November 3 – Berlin, Germany – Frannz Club

November 5 – Hamburg, Germany – Nochtspeicher

November 9 – La Roche sur Yon, France – Le Quai M

November 10 – Bordeaux, France – Le Rocher De Palmer

November 12 – Paris, France – La Boule Noire

November 13 – Lille, France – La Bulle Café

November 14 – Rouen, France – Le 106

* Supporting Sammy Rae & Friend

