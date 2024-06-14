Skylar Simone – Shut Up

Today, R&B star on the rise Skylar Simone releases her new single “Shut Up” via Def Jam Recordings and sees her collaborating once again with the legendary D’Mile (H.E.R., Silk Sonic, Victoria Monet, and more).

Her highly-anticipated EP Shiver will drop Friday, July 19th.

“Shut Up” is quintessential R&B, showcasing Skylar’s vocal range as she effortlessly switches between full-bodied belts and a high falsetto register. The track, fairly stripped down in composition, incorporates a sparse, silky backdrop that keeps the tempo along with a bass that complements the sultry nature of both Skylar’s voice and the song as a whole. “Shut Up” is a soul-ridden track offering a distinctly feminine perspective.

On the song, Skylar shares, “One of my favorite things about “Shut Up” is how playful both lyrically & sonically it is. It also allows me to show my versatility as an artist. Fun fact: The chorus was originally just going to be used as a sample in the background….until we realized that part was too good to not have it play a bigger role in the song!”

