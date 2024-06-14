Say Lou Lou – Above Love

Today, the critically acclaimed duo Say Lou Lou – composed of twins Elektra and Miranda Kilbey – share their new song “Above Love.” With a groove-laden baseline, spacey production, and the recognizable layered vocals from the duo,

“Above Love” is a James Bond-esque earworm about the inescapable human need for love. The track was produced by Eli Hirsch (courtship., Suki Waterhouse), mixed by Blue May (Blood Orange, Kano, Joy Crookes, Ghetts, Sudan Archives) and mastered by Joe Laporta (Miley Cyrus, David Bowie, Solange, Laufey, Björk)

The twins reflected on the tracks origin, “To think we stand above the most human want and desire to be loved; Elektra had just seen Bradley Cooper’s film ‘Maestro,’ and there was one scene that stuck with her (arguably the best one in the movie) – Carey Mulligan’s character is having lunch with Sarah Silverman’s, and when talking about her husband says, “let’s not make excuses, he didn’t fail me, it’s my own arrogance to think I could survive on what he could give.” What a perfectly articulate way to put it! To realize one’s own culpability in staying with someone we knew from day one wouldn’t be able to meet one’s need.”

