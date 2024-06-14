Nina Nesbitt – I’m Coming Home

Acclaimed Scottish singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, Nina Nesbitt today releases yet another soul-stirring track from her forthcoming album, Mountain Music. “I’m Coming Home” is a rousing Springsteen-inspired, journey back to the places and people she loves.

Speaking about the track, Nina reveals, “’I’m Coming Home’ is a song for rolling down the windows, driving up the dirt roads on your way back home. I was inspired by some old Bruce Springsteen songs and a lot of the US folk music I was listening to when making the album but I’d never heard a song about growing up in a Scottish village, so I wanted to add my own narrative to all the classic ‘coming home’ folk songs. It’s an ode to my Scottish roots.”

In addition to the digital release, Nina has announced exclusive Roadtrip Bundles, available to pre-order now on her official online store. The bundles include a signed copy of the new album on CD or vinyl, cassette, bumper stickers as well as a run of specially commissioned Mountain Music maps, designed by artist Sarah Obtinalla.

The songs on Mountain Music are permeated with gorgeous nods to US folk and Americana. Produced by Peter Miles and Nesbitt, and mixed and mastered by Miles at his studio MiddleFarm in South Devon, in the UK. It will be released via her own label, Apple Tree Records, which Nina launched earlier this year with her longtime manager, Vicky Dowdall. The name, a playful nod to her 2012 debut EP, The Apple Tree, this marks the start of an exciting new era for Nina Nesbitt, both personally and creatively.

Talking about her new body of work, Nina says, “I’m beyond excited to be releasing my new album, Mountain Music, on 27th September. To me, it feels like the most authentic and honest piece of work I’ve created so far. I was inspired by a lot of the American folk music I grew up listening to, and revisiting it made me fall back in love with writing music again. I knew I wanted to take inspiration but to also write my own story. That being, someone with a female perspective who grew up in a Scottish village and spent her turbulent twenties in London. This album celebrates that small town girl, puts an arm around the big city twenty-something and looks back at the view with me now from the calm and the quiet. It’ll be the first release on my own record label, Apple Tree Records, which I’m delighted about. It feels like the perfect time to take full control of my career and put my stake in the ground as the artist I’ve always dreamed of being. Mountain Music held my hand through some of my hardest moments and I hope it can hold yours too.”

#ninanesbitt