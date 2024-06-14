Florrie – The Lost Ones

Today, multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter and producer, Florrie releases her uplifting and dancefloor ready debut album, The Lost Ones, via BMG and Xenomania Records. She also reveals the stunning new, unheard track, “Looking For Love.”

The long-awaited 12-track album features previously released singles, Never Far From Paradise, Kissing In The Cold, Personal and the album title track, The Lost Ones. Speaking of the title of the album, Florrie said “I like that it’s the lost songs for people who have been following me for a while, but it is also about this period of feeling completely lost and me finding my way back to who I am.”

The Lost Ones is a stunning showcase of Florrie’s dedication to her craft and was predominantly written and produced by Florrie and Xenomania founder, Brian Higgins and also features a collaboration with hit-maker Takura Tendayi (Rihanna, Chase and Status). The album is the definition of a labor of love, with Florrie working closely with Brian and co-producer Ben Taylor.

“Production-wise there is a lot going on, there are so many layers, and every single note has its own story to tell. There is nothing there that shouldn’t be there, and we wanted to do justice to the songs and take the records as far as we could. I spent a week in a studio out in LA recording live drums on the record. I’ve played on a lot of other people’s records, but it felt really amazing to be playing on my own album, in a kind of ‘taking it back to where it all started’ way.”

#florrie