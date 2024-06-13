Wishy – Triple Seven

Last month, Wishy announced their highly-anticipated debut LP Triple Seven. The follow up to their 2023 Paradise EP, which was one of the most talked about debuts of last year, the album is due out August 16th on Winspear.

Today the band are sharing a second preview of their new LP, the album’s title track “Triple Seven.”

Wishy are led by a pair of celebrated Indiana songwriters in Kevin Krauter and Nina Pitchkites, and while Krauter took the lead vocal on the album’s first single, “Triple Seven” sees Pitchkites take the central role. As with it’s predecessor, the track feels like it’s been beamed in from some more perfect guitar pop reality, swirling together a broad collection of influences from alternative music history into a tightly-written and brightly-arranged pop gem.

Pitchkites says of the track:

“I wrote Triple Seven with our friend Steve Marino after he approached me with the guitar parts for the song and asked if I wanted to write a melody and lyrics over them. I pulled a lot of initial inspiration from The Sundays for the sound and direction. Uncertainty, intuition, and personal growth are central lyrical themes— hence the angel number 777— which have everything to do with romantic relationships and how we act within them.”

The track’s accompanying video was directed by Haoyan of America, and ties into the single’s slot machine-related title, while lightly poking fun at the recent boom in controversially AI-aided music videos. In addition to the aforementioned festival shows, Wishy have announced a full run of dates in the US, UK and Europe. Full details can be found below.

Tour Dates

06/28 – Chicago, IL @ Logan Square Arts Festival ^

07/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ The HI-Fi Annex &

09/05 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/06 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/28 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall %

10/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Festival

10/27 – Berlin, DE @ Neue Zukunft #

10/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Aalhaus #

10/31 – Breda, NL @ Mezz =

11/02 – Groningen, NL @ Vera =

11/06 – Manchester, UK @ YES (Basement) #

11/07 – Glasgow, UK @ Rum Shack

11/09 – London, UK @ Pitchfork Festival

11/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

11/20 – New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right

11/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

11/22 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

11/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Purgatory

11/25 – Nashville, TN @ drkmttr

11/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

12/05 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

12/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Xray Arcade

12/10 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

12/11 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

12/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

12/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

12/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

12/17 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Indoors)

12/18 – Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar

^ with MJ Lenderman

& with Guided By Voices

% with American Football

# with Babehoven

= with Dummy

