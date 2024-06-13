Nubya Garcia – Odyssey

Today, London-born saxophonist, composer and bandleader Nubya Garcia proudly announces her forthcoming new album, Odyssey, which arrives September 20th on Concord Jazz.

Alongside today’s news, Garcia has also released a rousing and energetic lead single, “The Seer.”

“The Seer,” a propulsive cut with double-time drums, upper register piano chords and echoed saxophone wails, are Garcia’s efforts to find clarity. “Wishing that you could get a peek at the future,” she says, “or even just gathering some guidelines in your own future so that you could know that you’re on the right path.” Though the song is about trying to catch a vision of the future, the music — with its ominous piano chords, stampeding drum break and blazing horn — charges forcefully to the unknown.

Set to be released on 20th September via Concord Jazz, Odyssey is, as the title suggests, an ambitious, epic journey of an album. In a largely male-dominated scene, Garcia has carved herself a prominent space and she invites other brilliant Black female musicians to join her on this adventure, namely: esperanza spalding, Richie Seivwright, and Georgia Anne Muldrow. Odyssey is produced by Garcia and returning collaborator Kwes.

Describing Odyssey, Garcia says; “It represents the notion of truly being on your own path, and trying to discard all the outside noise saying you should go this way or that way.”

