Nicole Marxen – Thorns

On August 9th, Dallas-based singer-songwriter and visual artist Nicole Marxen will release her new album Thorns digitally and on vinyl.

Today Nicole Marxen is excited to share the album’s title track and its accompanying video which Judd Myers directed.

On the video director Judd Myers says:

“Channeling themes of cycles and compulsion, ‘Thorns’ is a liminal, giallo-tinged portrait about the transformation that arises in reuniting with what we’ve pushed into the dark.”

Producer Alex Bhore (Halo Infinite Multiplayer and Meow Wolf Grapevine) returns to the helm for Marxen’s sophomore release, as the two weave a sonic tapestry spanning dreams, disorders, and our own failing attention amidst a crumbling, clawing patriarchy. Sung like a haunted confessional, the title track explores Marxen’s lived experience with lesser-known impulse disorder Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors. BFRBs involve acts of unconsciously harming the body and often serve as a trauma response to self-regulate. She equates these acts to sabotage, “like a rabid animal / my body betrays itself.”

#nicolemarxen