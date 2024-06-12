Sløtface – Film Buff

The album Film Buff will be Sløtface’s third studio album and is the result of close collaboration with producer and songwriter Preben Sælid Andersen (Hajk, Death by Unga Bunga). Inspired by the cinematic world, front woman Haley Shea has created an album that feels like putting on an action movie on a Friday night, falling asleep in front of the TV, and then being thrown between dreams, fiction, and reality. Film Buff will be released on September 27th. New single ‘Ladies Of The Fight’ is out now.

‘Ladies Of The Fight’ is written in collaboration with band members Tobias Maxwell Osland (Hammok) and Simen Følstad Nilsen (Aiming for Enrike, Embla and the Karidotters). In contrast to previously released singles, ‘Final Gørl’ and ‘Tired Old Dog,’ Shea takes the musical landscape in an even harder and more rock direction on ‘Ladies Of The Fight.’ In line with the album’s theme, the song is filled with cinematic references and inspiration. Shea says:

“I wrote the song during a period when I was watching a lot of ‘Selling Sunset’ on Netflix, and with these characters in mind, along with other TV and film references, ‘Ladies Of The Fight’ came to be. The song is also heavily inspired by an episode of 30 Rock, where the main character Liz Lemon suddenly stumbles into a ‘fight club.’ Since the rest of the album is written with a short story approach, I wanted to continue this writing style and based it on the idea of a group of women starting their own ‘fight club’ as an outlet for their frustrations. The riff in the song felt so powerful, like a battle call to me, so I wanted to write lyrics that matched it but still were silly and fun. The goal is for the song to make you feel like you can achieve anything and take control of any situation. ‘Ladies Of The Fight’ is tailor-made for summer festival mosh pits. I can’t wait to play it live!”

