Buzzy, critically-acclaimed UK darlings Pale Waves have released their new single and video “Perfume” alongside the announcement of their upcoming fourth studio album Smitten, out September 20 via Dirty Hit.

“Perfume” is a confessional, sapphic, 1980s-leaning lead single about being totally enamored with a person.

’Perfume’ is the perfect introduction into the new world we’ve created,” shares lead singer Heather. “It’s queer, feminine and romantic and it encapsulates the essence of ‘Smitten.’”

Blending the band’s timeless indie rock with a new wave of romantic nostalgia in a way that is undeniably Pale Waves, Smitten sees Heather Baron-Gracie reflecting upon her roots and finding herself in a headspace where she could finally breathe and reflect. Written between the US and UK over a two-year period and full of vivid, catchy hooks and a fresh, alt-pop sound, Smitten captures the excitement and euphoria as well as the confusion and pain of early queer relationships, is lyrically preoccupied with past lives, and unfolds as though Heather is pouring through the pages of a long-forgotten teenage diary and being surprised by what she found.

“I found myself writing about not just a certain time period, but my whole life, from years ago,” Heather adds. “When I fall in love, I fall deep, and it’s interesting to me that you can feel so fascinated and smitten with someone and then they can become a total stranger. So, I feel like ‘Smitten’ really summarized perfectly what I felt for others at a certain point.”

Pale Waves are currently touring North America as official support for pop rock band PVRIS and will appear in major cities coast to coast including Washington, D.C, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, Minneapolis, Boston, Indianapolis, and more before returning to the UK for a handful of festival performances including Y Not Festival and Neighbourhood Festival.

2024 TOUR DATES

* as official support for PVRIS

June 12 – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN*

June 14 – Uptown Theatre – Minneapolis, MN*

June 15 – House of Blues – Chicago, IL*

June 16 – St. Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MI*

June 19- The Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON*

June 21 – House of Blues – Boston, MA*

June 22 – Theatre of Living Arts – Philadelphia, PA*

June 24 – Irving Plaza – New York, NY*

June 26 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC*

June 28 – Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN*

June 29 – The Masquerade, Heaven – Atlanta, GA*

July 1 – Jannus Live – St. Petersburg, FL*

July 6 – Emo’s Austin – Austin, TX*

July 7 – House of Blues, Cambridge Room – Dallas, TX*

July 9 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ*

July 10 – The Observatory North – San Diego, CA*

July 12 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA*

July 20 – Benicassim Festival – Spain

August 3 – Y Not Festival – Derbyshire UK

August 4 – Kendal Calling Festival – Kendal UK

October 5 – Neighbourhood Festival – Manchester, UK

#palewaves