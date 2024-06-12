South London auteur Heartworms has today returned with brand new single “Jacked” on Speedy Wunderground. The single is the first taste of an upcoming larger project, set to be announced later this year.

The first new music since the release of the formidable single “May I Comply” last year, “Jacked” is a blistering return which explores, as Heartworms explains, “a darkness or entity which you are running away from… but it is really you that holds it.” Produced by Dan Carey, the single combines the propulsive, motorik rhythms of gothic stalwarts Depeche Mode, Killing Joke or New Order, with the lyrical dexterity of PJ Harvey into a powerful sonic onslaught that is entirely Heartworms.

“Jacked” also comes complete with a music video by long-time collaborator and creative Gilbert Trejo, who adds: “To me, “Jacked” is the soundtrack to a paranoid fever dream. There’s a movement and energy to the song that Jojo and I knew we needed to convey when we were writing the video. We wanted her in flight, but she had to be alone in the world, so I went through and scratched everyone else’s face off of the film emulsion with a safety pin. That feeling of loneliness and the unknown. Scary and hilarious.

We figured if I jumped in the van on their US tour and shot it on an old 35mm camera I’d recently built, we could utilize all the free foreign locations. Pulling over if we saw something sick, and time allowed. Then we finished it out with help from (DP) Max Flick and (PD) Frankie Latina at the abandoned zoo in LA after the tour was over.”

