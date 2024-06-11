Laura Jane Grace – I’m Not A Cop
Laura Jane Grace and Polyvinyl Record Co. are pleased to present the official music video for “I’m Not A Cop,” the latest single to be lifted from Grace’s acclaimed new studio album, Hole In My Head.
Despite the chorus declaring “I’m not a f**** cop” repeatedly, the Jonathan Richman-inspired “I’m Not A Cop” features Grace playing pretend in a Reno 911-esque music video with her wife, Paris Campbell Grace. The two don pig masks, fake guns and badges, and drive around local Chicago landmarks acting as police in the clip directed by filmmaking trio Weird Life Films.
Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals will be making the following appearances this September.
SEPTEMBER
03 — Louisville, KY — The Whirling Tiger
04 — Memphis, TN — Growlers
06 — Pensacola, FL — Handlebar
07 — St Petersburg, FL — The Floridian Social
08 — Orlando, FL — The Social
10 — Gainesville, FL — The Wooly
11 — Athens, GA — 40 Watt Club
13 — Charlottesville, VA — Jefferson Theater *
14 — Ft. Monroe, VA — Supernova Ska Festival ^
15 — Atlantic City, NJ — Anchor Rock Club*
17 — New York, NY — The Liberty Belle
18 — Asbury Park, NJ — House of Independents
19 — Syracuse, NY — The Song & Dance
* — no Catbite
^ — no Taylor Hollingsworth
#laurajanegrace