Laura Jane Grace – I’m Not A Cop

Laura Jane Grace and Polyvinyl Record Co. are pleased to present the official music video for “I’m Not A Cop,” the latest single to be lifted from Grace’s acclaimed new studio album, Hole In My Head.

Despite the chorus declaring “I’m not a f**** cop” repeatedly, the Jonathan Richman-inspired “I’m Not A Cop” features Grace playing pretend in a Reno 911-esque music video with her wife, Paris Campbell Grace. The two don pig masks, fake guns and badges, and drive around local Chicago landmarks acting as police in the clip directed by filmmaking trio Weird Life Films.

Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals will be making the following appearances this September.

SEPTEMBER

03 — Louisville, KY — The Whirling Tiger

04 — Memphis, TN — Growlers

06 — Pensacola, FL — Handlebar

07 — St Petersburg, FL — The Floridian Social

08 — Orlando, FL — The Social

10 — Gainesville, FL — The Wooly

11 — Athens, GA — 40 Watt Club

13 — Charlottesville, VA — Jefferson Theater *

14 — Ft. Monroe, VA — Supernova Ska Festival ^

15 — Atlantic City, NJ — Anchor Rock Club*

17 — New York, NY — The Liberty Belle

18 — Asbury Park, NJ — House of Independents

19 — Syracuse, NY — The Song & Dance

* — no Catbite

^ — no Taylor Hollingsworth

