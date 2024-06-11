Delilah Bon – Evil, Hate Filled Female

Feminist rage queen DELILAH BON recently announced the release date for her highly anticipated new album, Evil, Hate Filled Female, set to drop 13th September 2024 along with news of her UK and European Autumn tour.

Now, she’s released the villainous new music video for the title track ‘Evil, Hate Filled Female’, which follows previous releases ‘Finally See Me’ and ‘Maverick’, offering a glimpse of what listeners can expect from the 14 track self produced album which will be released on the artists own label.

On the video, DELILAH comments:

“It’s about becoming the villain you’re always made out to be…We aren’t these sweet and innocent little girls anymore, we are rage-filled and we are allowed to be angry.”

Full UK tour dates for the Evil, Hate Filled Female Tour below:

31.10 – Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

01.11 – The Joiners, Southampton

02.11 – Komedia Studio, Brighton

03.11 – Waterfront Studio, Norwich

07.11 – Hare and Hounds, Birmingham

08.11 – Exchange, Bristol

09.11 – The Underworld, London

14.11 – Deaf Institute, Manchester

15.11 – The Key Club, Leeds

16.11 – The Cathouse, Glasgow

#delilahbonofficial