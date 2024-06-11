Delilah Bon – Evil, Hate Filled Female
Feminist rage queen DELILAH BON recently announced the release date for her highly anticipated new album, Evil, Hate Filled Female, set to drop 13th September 2024 along with news of her UK and European Autumn tour.
Now, she’s released the villainous new music video for the title track ‘Evil, Hate Filled Female’, which follows previous releases ‘Finally See Me’ and ‘Maverick’, offering a glimpse of what listeners can expect from the 14 track self produced album which will be released on the artists own label.
On the video, DELILAH comments:
“It’s about becoming the villain you’re always made out to be…We aren’t these sweet and innocent little girls anymore, we are rage-filled and we are allowed to be angry.”
Full UK tour dates for the Evil, Hate Filled Female Tour below:
31.10 – Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff
01.11 – The Joiners, Southampton
02.11 – Komedia Studio, Brighton
03.11 – Waterfront Studio, Norwich
07.11 – Hare and Hounds, Birmingham
08.11 – Exchange, Bristol
09.11 – The Underworld, London
14.11 – Deaf Institute, Manchester
15.11 – The Key Club, Leeds
16.11 – The Cathouse, Glasgow
#delilahbonofficial