Who Is Allison Ponthier? – Lake Dillon Amphitheater – June 12, 204

Who Is Allison Ponthier?

Lake Dillon Amphitheater

Dillon, CO

June 12, 2024

Allison Ponthier opens for Maren Morris on select dates before joining NIKI on tour this Fall. The question is, who is she?

The Texas-born Allison Ponthier creates soul-searching songs with all the intimacy of a journal entry and unbridled imagination of a movie. The 28-year-old singer/songwriter broke through with Faking My Own Death — a 2021 EP that documented her coming-out story and delivered a dreamy fusion of indie-folk, alt-rock, and left-of-center country-pop. Since signing with Interscope Records, Ponthier had toured with MUNA, Bleachers, Holly Humberstone and Hayley Kiyoko and appeared at leading festivals like BottleRock, Austin City Limits, and SummerFest. For her latest chapter, she’s closing out her three-EP narrative trilogy with Breaking The Fourth Wall: a highly anticipated project built on her most emotionally revealing songwriting to date. Featuring her recent single “Skin” and “Crash Test Dummy.”

Breaking The Fourth Wall explores subjects such as queer love, imposter syndrome, obsession, self-denial, and the terrifying vulnerability of true connection.

