Adrianne Lenker – Evol
Earlier this year, Adrianne Lenker released her beloved new album Bright Future via 4AD.
The beating heart of the album, “Evol” studies love in a mirror, as Lenker’s exquisite wordplay stands firmly in the rich tradition of folk music.
Words are reversed as meaning appears and goes out of frame. Love becomes evol (evil), Teach cheat, part trap. Voices and violin weightlessly repeat Adrianne’s summiting melody as she accepts what she sees; “The giver takes // The taker gives.”
The video, directed by Erin Birgy (Mega Bog) and starring Lenker, Birgy, Adel Bengo, Rob Savage, Drew Miller, James Krivchenia, Flora Branch Ortiz Concha, Johnny Ortiz, Maida Branch, Natalie Day, and Claire Iannelli, is “a portrait of a wandered person, unrooted and questioning the realities of connection,” explains Birgy. “Their curiosity leads through landscapes and the people invested from them. This figure is on the verge of outgrowing stoic individualism encouraged by colonialism that fights to deny [the] interconnectedness of egoless place and being.”
“The film plays with magical realism to give symbol to alien, and often haunting, shifts of perception while finding one’s role in a meaningful community/ecosystem that was ever present, and often overlooked or habitually dismissed in western thought,” Birgy elaborates. “We had an amazing team of desert rats, farmers, artists, horses, and aliens to make this film. It was so special to collaborate with Adrianne & some of my closest friends in this extra-musical storytelling project.”
ADRIANNE LENKER TOUR DATES:
Mon. Jun. 10 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre % SOLD OUT
Wed. Jun. 12 – Albuquerque, NM @ KiMO Theatre % SOLD OUT
Thu. Jun. 13 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre % SOLD OUT
Sat. Jun. 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The United Theater on Broadway § SOLD OUT
Sun. Jun. 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The United Theater on Broadway + SOLD OUT
Mon. Jun. 17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater + SOLD OUT
Thu. Jun. 20 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ∞ SOLD OUT
Fri. Jun. 21 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall + SOLD OUT
Sat. Jun. 22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre + SOLD OUT
Mon. Jun. 24 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall =
Tue. Jun. 25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot = SOLD OUT
Wed. Jun. 26 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom = SOLD OUT
Fri. Jun. 28 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre = SOLD OUT
Sat. Jun. 29 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre = SOLD OUT
Sun. Jun. 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre = SOLD OUT
Fri. Jul. 26 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
Mon. Nov. 11 – Northampton, MA @ Academy Of Music Theatre ^ SOLD OUT
Tue. Nov. 12 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Shubert Theatre ^ SOLD OUT
Wed. Nov. 13 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Shubert Theatre ^ SOLD OUT
Fri. Nov. 15 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia ^ SOLD OUT
Sat. Nov. 16 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^ SOLD OUT
Mon. Nov. 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre ^ SOLD OUT
Tue. Nov. 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre ^
Thu. Nov. 21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^
Fri. Nov. 22 – Durham, NC @ TBA ^
Sat. Nov. 23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^
Mon. Nov. 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^ SOLD OUT
Tue. Nov. 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^ SOLD OUT
+ w/ Nick Hakim
§ w/ Buck Meek
∞ w/ Kimya Dawson
= w/ Staci Foster
% w/ Steve Fisher
^ w/ Suzanne Vallie
