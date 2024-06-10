Adrianne Lenker – Evol

Earlier this year, Adrianne Lenker released her beloved new album Bright Future via 4AD.

The beating heart of the album, “Evol” studies love in a mirror, as Lenker’s exquisite wordplay stands firmly in the rich tradition of folk music.

Words are reversed as meaning appears and goes out of frame. Love becomes evol (evil), Teach cheat, part trap. Voices and violin weightlessly repeat Adrianne’s summiting melody as she accepts what she sees; “The giver takes // The taker gives.”

The video, directed by Erin Birgy (Mega Bog) and starring Lenker, Birgy, Adel Bengo, Rob Savage, Drew Miller, James Krivchenia, Flora Branch Ortiz Concha, Johnny Ortiz, Maida Branch, Natalie Day, and Claire Iannelli, is “a portrait of a wandered person, unrooted and questioning the realities of connection,” explains Birgy. “Their curiosity leads through landscapes and the people invested from them. This figure is on the verge of outgrowing stoic individualism encouraged by colonialism that fights to deny [the] interconnectedness of egoless place and being.”

“The film plays with magical realism to give symbol to alien, and often haunting, shifts of perception while finding one’s role in a meaningful community/ecosystem that was ever present, and often overlooked or habitually dismissed in western thought,” Birgy elaborates. “We had an amazing team of desert rats, farmers, artists, horses, and aliens to make this film. It was so special to collaborate with Adrianne & some of my closest friends in this extra-musical storytelling project.”

