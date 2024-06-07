Columbia Recording artist, songwriter, musician, and producer SALEKA has shared the first track taken from her highly anticipated forthcoming feature film acting debut, Warner Bros. Pictures’ TRAP.

Written, performed, and produced entirely by SALEKA, “RELEASE” was teased earlier this week, serving as the powerful backdrop to the second trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming feature-length concert thriller, revealing never-before-seen moments from the film.

TRAP stars SALEKA alongside Oppenheimer’s Josh Hartnett, a doting father taking his teen daughter to an arena concert, where they realize they’re at the center of a dark and sinister event. Taking place in near-real time, interwoven into the concert itself, during which SALEKA gives an exhilarating onstage performance as the fictional artist “Lady Raven.”

The inspiration for the film arose during conversations between SALEKA and her father, Trap director/writer/producer M. Night Shyamalan, as the two discussed their love of music-centric film experiences.

SALEKA went on to write, perform, and produce all 14 tracks for the film, crafting specifically to the script and narrative. This undeniably impressive body of work ranges from choreographed pop to emotional ballads, blending SALEKA’s classical piano training with her distinct dark-pop-R&B production and tonality as a unifying thread.

TRAP will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters nationwide on August 9, and internationally beginning on August 7.

