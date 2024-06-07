Blair Gun – There Are No Rival Clones Here

Today, Blair Gun has released the post-punk band’s sophomore LP, There Are No Rival Clones Here. The bold new album, a timeless slice of transgression, confession, and self-expression, is out now via Enabler No. 6 Records and sonaBLAST!

The SoCal band also kicked off their summer U.S. tour this week, with stops including Los Angeles, Nashville, and their hometown of San Diego. Blair Gun will later be supporting alt-rock band Nada Surf in LA this fall. See below for show details.

Fueled by urgent instrumentation and embedded with poignant lyrics, “Beat Happened” is the lead track that follows a disillusioned band reflecting on previously innovative musical icons that have devolved into unoriginal cogs in the machine.

With charged hooks like “And I think that REM, are better than all my friends, I could be just like them, but where will it end,” Blair Gun calls out the creatives that used to trailblaze massive musical movements and pokes fun at bands attempting to recreate their sound.

TOUR DATES ( ~ tickets at the door)

June 7 – Wagon Wheel – Albuquerque, NM ~

June 8 – Chapel of Soup – Lubbock, TX ~

June 9 – Hotel Vegas – Austin, TX – Get Tickets

June 12 – Rubber Gloves – Denton, TX – Get Tickets

June 13 – Vino’s – Little Rock, AR ~

June 15 – The Grunge Pit – Nashville, TN ~

June 16 – Chapel of St. Philip Neri – Louisville, KY ~

June 19 – Farewell – Kansas City, MO ~

June 22 – The Laundry Room Block Party – Fort Collins, CO ~

June 23 – The Beehive – Salt Lake City, UT – Get Tickets

July 6 – SOMA – San Diego, CA ~ Get Tickets

July 9 – Gold Diggers – Los Angeles, CA ~

October 22 – Opening for Nada Surf – Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA

