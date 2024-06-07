ATARASHII GAKKO! – AG! Calling

Today, ATARASHII GAKKO!, the wildly special progressive-pop girl group from Tokyo, has released their energetic and highly anticipated debut album, AG! Calling, through 88rising. The incredible 11-track album explores the theme of “Calling,” drawing from the dual meaning of the Japanese word “korin [降臨],” signifying both “calling” and “to descend” or “to arrive.”

“AG! CALLING is an album that reflects our hope to reach beyond Japan and connect with people all around the world,” share ATARASHII GAKKO! Adding, “We want to bring energy and positivity to everyone. If you call out to AG, we will come to you!”

Alongside the album release, ATARASHII GAKKO! have unveiled a music video for their powerful focus track, “Fly High,” which also serves as the theme song for the new Netflix anime Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura.

The invigorating music video pays homage to the film, showcasing the girls hitting the gym, getting pumped up, and performing their signature creative choreography in a boxing ring. As they bulk up and grow stronger, the girls transform into heroic figures ready to take on the world, symbolizing their determination to make a positive impact and inspire their fans to reach new heights.

ATARASHII GAKKO! WORLD TOUR PT. I & II DATES:

JUNE 7 – COLOGNE – LIVE MUSIC HALL

JUNE 8 – BERLIN – METROPOL

JUNE 10 – LONDON – INDIGO AT THE O2

JUNE 12 – AMSTERDAM – MELKWEG MAX

JUNE 19 – SEOUL – YES24 LIVE HALL

JUNE 21 – KUALA LUMPUR – ZEPP

JUNE 23 – BANGKOK – SAMYAN HALL

JUNE 25 – HONG KONG – MACPHERSON STADIUM

JUNE 27 – TAIPEI – ZEPP NEW TAIPEI

JUNE 29 – SINGAPORE – THE THEATRE AT MEDIACORP

SEP 26 – VANCOUVER – PNE FORUM

SEP 27 – SEATTLE – SHOWBOX SODO

SEP 29 – SAN FRANCISCO – THE WARFIELD

OCT 01 – MEXICO CITY – PEPSI CENTER

OCT 03 – CHICAGO – BYLINE BANK ARAGON BALLROOM

OCT 06 – TORONTO – HISTORY

OCT 09 – BOSTON – ROADRUNNER

OCT 11 – WASHINGTON, D.C. – THE ANTHEM

OCT 13 – ATLANTA – THE EASTERN

OCT 15 – AUSTIN – ACL LIVE

OCT 17 – DALLAS – THE FACTORY IN DEEP ELLUM

