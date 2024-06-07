Alice Wallace – Bonfire

Nashville-based, golden-voiced artist Alice Wallace unveils a new track called “Bonfire,” written with Melody Walker of bands Front Country and Silo Sisters.

It’s the latest from her forthcoming LP, Here I Am, out June 28th via Mule Kick Records.

Alice says, “I had been going through a rough time with a relationship, and we just imagined we were standing on a beach, burning like a beacon for someone who had sailed away and broken our heart. Like a siren calling to a sailor in ‘The Odyssey’ – and bonfire was born.”

Alice looks like an angel in this video, filmed and directed by Anana Kaye and Irakli Gabriel of Duende Vision.

