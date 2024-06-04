Yaya Bey – Career Day

Following the release of her widely lauded album, Ten Fold, last month, Yaya Bey shares a new video for “career day.”

Like the intricately imagined Ten Fold visuals released before it, the video for “career day” finds Yaya expressing herself wholeheartedly in a multi-panel testimonial, triumphantly planting her flag that she’s steadfast and confident in the person she’s grown up to be. Yaya has served as each visual’s creative director, co-director and stylist.

Yaya Bey 2024 Live Dates

6/15 – Asheville, NC @ Burial Beer Anno XI Festival

6/17 – Montreal, QC @ Montreal Jazz Festival

7/29 – Chicago, IL @ Millennium Park Summer Music Series

8/2 – Waterford, IE @ All Together Now

8/8 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

8/10 – Oslo, Norway @ Øyafestivalen

8/16 – Dorset, England @ We Out Here Festival

11/18 – London, UK @ Lafayette

