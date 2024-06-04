Today marks the reunion of two internationally acclaimed artists; multi-platinum selling, award-winning artists Tove Lo and SG Lewis, both joining forces for the clubs this summer with their sensational collaborative EP, HEAT out June 14 via Pretty Swede Records. Co-written by GRAMMY® nominated Tove Lo and globally renowned sound master SG Lewis, who produced the EP, the 4-track EP also boasts additional production from Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs.

TOVE LO & SG LEWIS – HEAT (EP)

1. HEAT

2. Let me go OH OH

3. Busy Girl

4. Desire

Speaking about the inspiration behind HEAT, Tove Lo reveals, “We share a lot of fans in the queer community and this EP is very much inspired by the energy we feel from the crowd. We wanted to celebrate that with these 4 bangers.” she explains. “Sam and I met on the dance floor and I think when we first worked together we felt that special creative connection that rarely happens. So after making a few songs together that ended up on both our albums we felt like we had more to give to our mutual fans who, like us, love to dance in sweaty warehouses.”

About the EP, SG Lewis adds, “After our first two collaborations, we kept getting in the studio together as the process was so natural and fun, and every time we went in we came out with something we loved!”, he explains. “All of the beats were started from scratch in the room with Tove, minus ‘Busy Girl’ for which the beat was made with TEED beforehand. The writing process was always very fast and fluid once Tove found the Hook – she would come up with incredible vocal ideas, and I would produce the beats around the lyrics she was writing in real time, until we were both on our feet dancing by the end of the session. We then spent nearly a year tweaking the songs and rewriting certain parts, and TEED was able to help on with some additional production.”

