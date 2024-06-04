The Crane Wives – Beyond Beyond Beyond

Today, Grand Rapids, Michigan based indie rock band The Crane Wives announce their self-produced, rousing fifth studio album Beyond Beyond Beyond due out September 6.

Alongside the announcement, the band shares the first taste with anthemic, empowering track and lyric video “Arcturus Beaming” out now.

Plus, The Crane Wives will embark on a summer tour across North America kicking off tomorrow in Milwaukee, WI. See a full list of dates below and get tickets now here. Their first project since 2016, Beyond Beyond Beyond sees the band evolve into a guitar-driven, self-assured group who is unafraid to experiment and explore new territory.

Beyond Beyond Beyond, the fifth studio record by The Crane Wives, explores the mixture of fear, joy, and deep vulnerability that occurs when a person is on the cusp of changing the course of their life. The eleven track album is a circular journey that asks heavy questions of the listener: Am I strong enough to change? Am I brave enough to take the risk? Do I deserve the chance to be happy? It offers the listener momentum to move forward, a guide through dark spaces with shimmery other-worldly melodies and an encouraging push to venture forth into the unknown.

Beyond Beyond Beyond is an electric departure from the Crane Wives’ previous releases, prominently highlighting the lead guitar work of songwriters and singers Kate Pillsbury and Emilee Petersmark. Drummer Dan Rickabus contributes darker, stormy and dynamic rhythms to this record, while bassist Ben Zito creates narrative movement in the songs with his rooting, counter-melodic approach. The album is self-produced by the four-piece collaboration, and engineered & mixed by Zito at his studio, Centennial Sound. The band invited guest violinist Samantha Cooper and guest cellist Jordan Hamilton to help portray a distinct emotional voice. The album was mastered by Heba Kadry. The band’s longtime collaborator, visual artist Rebecca Green returned to create her fifth piece of album artwork for the project.

Rickabus shares that the band collaborated like never before throughout the album creation process. “We tried to challenge ourselves to shake loose from our old patterns and explore what is possible between the four of us. Those brave experiments mean even more to me when I think about the lyrical content of the album. The album begins with inner-conflict, and moves through a very human process of growth toward a bold belief in possibility, and an attempt to create change. So, that sense of creative experimentation really resonates.”

“Arcturus Beaming” out today, is a triumph of curiosity and bravery, expressing a journey to uncharted spaces through swooping vocals and anthem-esque rhythms. With an exhilarating determination, Kate Pillsbury’s evocative lyrics invite the listener to wonder what is possible beyond their preconceived notions and norms. The song’s building energy culminates in a realization of personal empowerment. “Nothing will change until I change.”

The Crane Wives

Live Across North America

Summer 2024

06/05 – Turner Hall – Milwaukee, WI

06/06 – Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI (SOLD OUT)

06/07 – Amsterdam Bar & Hall – St Paul, MN

06/08 – Englert Theatre – Iowa City, IA

06/09 – Slowdown – Omaha, NE

06/11 – Recordbar – Kansas City, MO

06/13 – Rose Music Hall – Columbia, MO

06/14 – Delmar Hall – St Louis, MO

06/15 – Hi-Fi Annex – Indianapolis, IN

06/29 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

07/15 – Axis Club – Toronto, ON

07/16 – Club Saw – Ottawa, ON

07/17 – La Sala Rosa – Montreal, QC

07/19 – Higher Ground Ballroom – Burlington, VT

07/20 – State Theatre – Portland, ME

07/21 – Royale – Boston, MA

07/23 – Lark Hall – Albany, NY

07/24 – Space Ballroom – Hamden, CT (SOLD OUT)

07/26 – Levon Helm Studio – Woodstock, NY

07/27 – Iron Works – Buffalo, NY

07/28 – Mr Small’s – Pittsburgh, PA

08/15 – The Black Sheep – Colorado Springs, CO

08/16 – Washington’s – Fort Collins, CO

08/17 – Gothic Theatre – Denver, CO

08/18 – Strings Pavilion – Steamboat Springs, CO

08/20 – Soundwell SLC – Salt Lake City, UT

08/21 – Treefort Music Hall – Boise, ID

08/23 – Wonder Ball Room – Portland, OR

08/24 – South Sound Block Party – Olympia, WA

08/29 – Sonic Lunch – Ann Arbor, MI

