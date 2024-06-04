Poppy – New Way Out

Singer, songwriter, subversive performance artist, video director, and purveyor of surrealist chaos, Poppy returns with her latest genre-defying single, “New Way Out,” released today via Sumerian Records.

This track masterfully blends hard-hitting rock with captivating industrial pop, highlighting Poppy’s dynamic vocals. Her seamless transition from pleading clean singing to passionate screams brings to life the song’s message of self-growth and pulling oneself back from the edge, especially in the powerful chorus: “cause they push to pull me down, and I’m forced to face who I’ve become, the silence screams so loud, I caught myself before the bottom… I need a new way, give me a new way out.”

2024 is already a monumental year for Poppy’s live performances. In January, she kicked things off by joining Bad Omens on the Concrete Forever Tour across Europe, followed by her headlining her own Zig Tour throughout the region. In March, Poppy came back stateside and supported Avenged Sevenfold on their month-long North American tour. This summer, she’ll be opening for Thirty Seconds To Mars on their North American run.

POPPY TOUR DATES

7/26 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre ^

7/27 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater ^

7/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ^

7/31 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

8/2 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

8/3 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ^

8/6 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

8/7 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^

8/9 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^

8/10 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8/12 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

8/14 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^

8/15 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

8/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^

8/18 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ^

8/20 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

8/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre ^

8/23 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre ^

8/24 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

8/27 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^

8/29 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

8/30 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^

9/1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^

9/4 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

^ Supporting Thirty Seconds To Mars

