Sabrina Carpenter – Short N’ Sweet

Following the biggest chart debut of her career, her debut Saturday Night Live performance, and one of the most talked-about Coachella sets of the year, Sabrina Carpenter announces the release of her highly anticipated sixth full-length album, Short n’ Sweet, on August 23, 2024.

On the announcement, Sabrina said, “I am so excited to announce my brand new album “Short n’ Sweet” coming in August. This project is quite special to me and I hope it’ll be something special to you too. I also have a surprise coming for you on Thursday night so keep an eye out ”

The announcement comes as runaway smash “Espresso” continues to heat up.

#sabrinacarpenter