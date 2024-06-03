JJ Wilde – 2024 North American Tour All My Vices Tour

Today, acclaimed chart-topping rockstar and JUNO Award winner JJ Wilde announces the 2024 North American All My Vices headline tour, kicking off in Ferndale, MI on October 4. With stops across Canada and the U.S. including Nashville, Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, Edmonton, Chicago, Montreal, Halifax, Toronto and more, the All My Vices tour will showcase Wilde’s unparalleled live energy, dynamic vocals, and command of the stage, featuring tracks from her newly released EP Best Of Me (Part 1), a first glimpse of her most powerful and intimate musical offering yet with more to come this fall.

“Being able to bring these songs to life on the road is one of the best parts of this job,” shares Wilde. “Hearing the songs go from studio to stage is a highlight for me in so many ways. The immediate energy you feel when your song connects with a live audience is remarkable . It’s warm and captivating and ignites a fire that inspires. I’m so excited to bring this new collection of songs to each city and share the experience in person. Let’s get WILDDDEEEEE.”

Tickets for the All My Vices tour are on sale starting Friday, June 7 at 10:00 a.m. local. Artist presale for all dates and VIP packages for the Canadian shows are available Tuesday, June 4 at 1:00 p.m. ET via the JJ Wilde app.

JJ Wilde 2024 North American All My Vices Headline Tour Dates

October 4 – Ferndale, MI – Loving Touch

October 7 – Nashville, TN – The Basement

October 8 – St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill

October 12 – Denver, CO – Skylark Lounge

October 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Last Exit Live

October 15 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

October 16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Moroccan Lounge

October 18 – San Francisco, CA – Kilowatt

October 20 – Portland, OR – Show Bar at Revolution Hall

October 21 – Seattle, WA – Barboza

October 23 – Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom*

October 24 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre*

October 25 – Kelowna, BC – BNA Brew Co*

October 26 – Nelson, BC – Spirit Bar*

October 28 – Grande Prairie, AB – Better Than Fred’s*

October 30 – Edmonton, AB – The Starlite Room*

October 31 – Calgary, AB – Commonwealth Bar*

November 1 – Saskatoon, SK – The Capitol Music Club*

November 4 – Saint Paul, MN – Turf Club

November 5 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

November 7 – Ridgeway, ON – The Sanctuary*

November 8 – Hamilton, ON – Bridgeworks*

November 10 – Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD*

November 13 – Charlottetown, PEI – PEI Brewing Company*

November 14 – Fredericton, NB – The Capital Complex*

November 15 – Halifax, NS – The Marquee Ballroom*

November 16 – Moncton, NB – Tide & Boar*

November 21 – London, ON – London Music Hall*

November 22 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House*

*w/ special guests Fionn

