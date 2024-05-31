Tehya – Biscuits & Gravy

Today, Filipino-Native American singer songwriter TEHYA caps off AAPI Heritage Month with the release of her sophomore single “biscuits & gravy”. Hailing from LA via Seattle, the 23-year-old singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist released her debut “crowd pleaser” (produced with Rence and Contradash) in March. Her new R&B-tinged “biscuits & gravy” is produced by TEHYA, Contradash and Doc Daniel (Natalie Jane, Rei Ami).

TEHYA becomes the latest superstar-in-waiting to join the lengthy lineage of alt pop favorites at Neon Gold Records, the celebrated independent label that first put out Charli XCX, Tove Lo, MARINA, Christine and The Queens, and many more.

TEHYA says: “I wanted to lean into something different with biscuits, just to exercise that creative muscle and push my range in directions it hasn’t been too often. The track itself is me just talking my shit after arguably the toughest breakup I’ve experienced. It encompasses that universal feeling of empowerment post-breakup: knowing your ex will genuinely never be able to find or emulate the greatness that was and will always be, you.”

#oktehya