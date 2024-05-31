Phantogram – All A Mystery

Today, critically-acclaimed alt duo Phantogram unveil the first single of their next chapter, “All A Mystery.”

Weaving together a hazy mix of synths, hypnotic guitars and beat-crushing drum machines, with mesmerizing vocals into a psychedelic sea of light, Phantogram’s Sarah Barthel and Josh Carter’s return is a triumph. Co-produced by GRAMMY-award winning producer John Hill (Portugal. The Man, Bleachers, Cage The Elephant, et al.), it’s a sensational return to form for the NY duo.

“All A Mystery” kicks off a powerful summer for the Phantogram as they set out on a 27-date North American tour with fellow alternative heavyweights Kings of Leon across August, September and October. More tour dates will be announced soon.

The single also launches Phantogram’s new partnership with Neon Gold Records, the celebrated indie label known for its long lineage of powerful alt pop voices from Charli XCX and HAIM to Tove Lo, MARINA and Christine and the Queens.

Phantogram adds:““All A Mystery” was a line that we used to sing when we first started writing songs for Phantogram. We would sing it and harmonize it together while working in the barn turned recording studio. Back then, it was “all a mystery” to us how we came together to become a band, and 14 years later, we are bewildered that we have been doing this for so long. This song touches on love, life, death and loss. It digs into memories, and the wonder of existence. And it examines the push and pull of time on this planet, and being able to share the experience of everything all at once as a mere grain of sand on an endless beach.”

Phantogram live:

# with Kings of Leon

8.14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center #

8.16 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center #

8.17 – Forth Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena #

8.20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre #

8.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The KIA Forum #

8.23 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena #

8.25 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre #

8.26 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #

8.28 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center #

8.31 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #

9.02 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place #

9.03 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome #

9.05 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre #

9.13 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater #

9.14 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center #

9.16 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway #

9.18 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium #

9.20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem #

9.22 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem #

9.23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center For the Performing Arts #

9.25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena #

9.26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

9.28 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #

10.1 – Toronto, ONT @ Budweiser Stage #

10.2 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell #

10.5 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater #

10.7 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway #

More dates to be announced

