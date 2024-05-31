Noelle and the Deserters – High Desert Daydream

Today, Noelle & The Deserters’ debut High Desert Daydream is out on Speakeasy Studios SF. Like all classic country music, the songs are infused with a sense of real-life struggles and living life in the everyday. Noelle’s incredible voice carries the album, and her songs are at once moving, powerful, tender, humorous, and intimately relatable.

Noelle and the Deserters find themselves in musical company amongst a greater community of songwriters breaking new ground within the tradition of American country music, amongst so many truly incredible songwriters that are being recognized and sharing their gifts. As Noelle said recently, “THIS is now what modern country is today. It’s inclusive, it’s queer, it’s nonbinary, It’s BIPOC, it’s women front and center, it’s multicultural, it’s activism, it’s brave.”

She has an album release show on June 14 at Cafe Du Nord.

