Muni Long – Make Me Forget

On the heels of her Platinum selling viral hit “Made For Me,” GRAMMY® Award-winning superstar Muni Long is back with sultry new single “Make Me Forget” out now via Supergiant Records/Def Jam Recordings.

The track notably revolves around an interpolation of the D’Angelo classic “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” punctuated by finger-snaps and a slinky bassline. Meanwhile, listening to her words feels like eavesdropping on an intimate exchange between lovers. Right from the jump, she confesses, “The one that I’m with ain’t the one that I want, I want to fight for my love, I want a united front.” As the momentum builds on the chorus, she urges, “I want you to make me forget anything before you that didn’t feel like this.”

Of the song, Muni commented, “To me, it’s like a warm bath. It’s a love letter. It says, ‘You’re not perfect. We’ve got a lot of things to work on, but can we focus on the amazing feeling we have when we’re together?’ I’m not the person to encourage you to leave. We need more peace and joy.”

