Melissa Carper – Borned In Ya

The amazing Melissa Carper unveils the title track to her forthcoming album, Borned In Ya, out on July 19th via Mae Music/Thirty Tigers.

The Austin-based treasure’s previous two releases, Daddy’s Country Gold and Ramblin’ Soul were highly acclaimed, and Borned In Ya, brimming with her signature blend of jazz, vintage R&B, and old-school country, is set to take the world by storm.

A while back, Melissa was taking a short break, staying in a friend’s camper in the country. Inside the camper were old DVDs and VHS tapes, which included Down From The Mountain, the documentary and concert film of the O, Brother Where Art Thou soundtrack. “They interviewed Ralph Stanley and asked him a question about what he calls ‘old-time mountain music’ and he replied, ‘I think it was just borned and bred. I don’t really think you can get this sound unless it’s borned in ya,’” Melissa recalls him saying. Something inside her jumped when he said that, so she jotted the phrase down on a scrap of paper, and a couple of months later, started writing a song about it. “I had been turning over in my mind what that means to have something ‘borned in ya.’ The song evolved as I was writing it to be more about having your soul ‘borned in ya’ the more life experiences that you have and the more you grow–hopefully growing to embody more of the highest version of yourself that you can be.”

