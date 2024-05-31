Kehlani – Next 2 U

Today, 2x GRAMMY nominated, multi-platinum, singer-songwriter Kehlani released her new single, “Next 2 U,” via Atlantic Records.

The song is accompanied by a brand new video, directed by Cole Santiago and produced by Field Trip Media. The video also features stand out choreography from Amari “Monster” Marshall.

The track follows the release of her smash summer anthem “After Hours,” off her highly anticipated fourth studio album, CRASH, arriving June 21.

CRASH notably marks Kehlani’s first full-length release in over two years following the 2022 release of her chart topping album, blue water road.

